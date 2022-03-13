CX Institutional Buys 922 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,458. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

