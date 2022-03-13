CX Institutional Buys 12,125 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. 1,126,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

