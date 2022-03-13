CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

SOXX traded down $9.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.40. 2,174,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,296. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

