Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

