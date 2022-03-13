Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,810 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 100.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

