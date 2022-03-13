Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

