Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 473,232 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,895,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 179,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 99,443 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
