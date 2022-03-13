CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $257.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
