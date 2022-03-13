CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $257.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.