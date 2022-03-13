Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

