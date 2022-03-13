Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.