Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE:CLH opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

