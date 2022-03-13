Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.02 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.