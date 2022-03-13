Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AWR opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

