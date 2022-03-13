Critical Review: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60% Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.44 $45.44 million $5.91 11.95 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.00 $2.06 billion $1.15 6.83

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Danske Bank A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bank First beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

