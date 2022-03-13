CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

