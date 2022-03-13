Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 8,386 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,895 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period.
IJJ traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
