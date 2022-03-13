Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 321,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

