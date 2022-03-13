Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $10.13 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 185,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter.

KBE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.18. 7,200,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,718. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

