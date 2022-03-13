Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

