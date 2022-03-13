Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $10.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of EARN opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

