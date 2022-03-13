Cowen Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

CRDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

