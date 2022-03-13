Courier Capital LLC Sells 8,083 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

