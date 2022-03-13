Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.31 and its 200 day moving average is $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

