Courier Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000.

FLOT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,578,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

