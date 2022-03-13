Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

