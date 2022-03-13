Courier Capital LLC Acquires 27,276 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 949,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

