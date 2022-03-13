Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Update

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

CSPLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

