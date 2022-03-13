Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Announces Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 224,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

