Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOFT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 32,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,190. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

