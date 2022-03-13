Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

