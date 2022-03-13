Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.15. 896,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,946. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,765,331 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

