Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 256,445.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. 10,713,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.