Convex Finance Hits Market Cap of $880.82 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $880.82 million and $12.15 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $16.43 or 0.00042114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,049,336 coins and its circulating supply is 53,613,470 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

