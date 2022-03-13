Contrasting Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 14.39 -$377.19 million ($11.01) -6.89 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.70 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $88.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.66%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -29.56% -12.07% -5.85% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Summary

Bowlero beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

