Contrasting iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $139.01, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.71 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -15.55 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 9.26 $21.35 billion $4.12 24.61

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17%

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

