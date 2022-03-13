Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 99,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$25.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$96,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,185,870.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

