ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

COP stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

