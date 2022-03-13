Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head to Head Review

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Conduent alerts:

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Conduent and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $137.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% ExlService 10.23% 19.27% 11.26%

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.22 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -24.00 ExlService $1.12 billion 3.70 $114.76 million $3.34 37.47

ExlService has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.