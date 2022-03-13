Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.83 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

