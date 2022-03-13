Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.
CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
