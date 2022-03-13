Compound Trading Down 3.2% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $101.72 or 0.00261524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $674.44 million and approximately $37.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,630,414 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.