Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $80.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 75,854 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,247. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

