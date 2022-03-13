Comerica Bank Sells 619 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

