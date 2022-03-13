Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CBAN. DA Davidson started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.
In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
