Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.38. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

