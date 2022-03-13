Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

