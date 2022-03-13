Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:RNP opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

