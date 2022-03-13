Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
NYSE:RNP opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
