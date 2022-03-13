Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 38,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 205,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,111. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

