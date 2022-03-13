Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,538,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

