Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.47. 1,415,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,889. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.